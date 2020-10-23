Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Inspects the Construction of Myohaung Officers' Mess and Single Officers' Quarters for the Military

20 October 2020
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has stopped at Wilberforce Barracks to inspect the on-going construction of a five-storey building comprising 104 rooms with all modern facilities for single officers.

The work is expected to be completed and handed over to the government of Sierra Leone at the end of August 2021.

The construction project is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Sierra Leone and the People's Republic China, PRC, which included military aid grants to the value of 50 million Yuan ($7.2 million US Dollars).

It could be recalled that the President in late December 2019 turned the sod for the project, emphasising at the time that the future of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF, was in the hands of the junior officers but warned that they must be nurtured and steeped in the military's ethos, values, and traditions which could best be accomplished in the Officer's Mess

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
New Covid-19 Rapid Tests a Game Changer for Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.