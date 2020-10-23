Sudanese League Goes to the Wire As Giants Hilal and Merriekh Clash

The 2019-20 Sudanese League champions will be known this Saturday (24 October 2020), when giants Al Hilal and Al Merriekh lock horns at Khartoum Stadium in the 32nd and ultimate match day.

Merriekh tops the charts with 71 points, two more than archrivals Hilal, as they need a draw to claim their 21st league title. Meanwhile Hilal would be crowned champions for the 28th time with just a win. Merriekh won 22, drew 4 and lost 5 of their games this season, compared to Hilal's record (W21, D6, L4).

Al Hilal parted ways with coach Al Fatheh Al Nagr after match day 30 having lost the top spot after three consecutive draws. Interim coach and ex player Fawzi Al Mordi had a 3-0 winning start against Ahly Shendi and will now look forward to a derby win that means nothing but the title. Al Mordi will be counting on the experienced Nasreddine Omar, Nizar Hamid, Faris Abdullah, Waleed Bekhit, Abdelraouf Yaacoub and Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Salim.

Meanwhile Merriekh Tunisian coach Gamal Khasharem will be aiming to win the title. Khasharem joined Merriekh last September when the league was resumed after a long stop due to COVID-19 outbreak. He managed 7 wins and 2 draws in 9 games to occupy the top spot. The Tunisian tactician will be depending on a blend of local talents led by captain Amir Kamal, Ramadan Ajab, Mohamed Alrasheed, Semani Saad Eldin and Seifeldin Malek.

The first-round derby saw Merriekh winning 2-0 as per Sudan's FA Disciplinary Board decision. Hilal fans invaded the pitch with Merriekh leading 2-1, forcing the referee to abandon the game before full time.