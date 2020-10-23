Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Proclamation

President George Weah has by proclamation declared Saturday, October 24, 2020, as United Nations Day to be observed on Friday, October 23, 2020 throughout the Republic as a Working Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Weah calls upon all Government ministries and agencies, international organizations, United Nations Agencies near Monrovia, institutions of learning, and citizens in general to cooperate with the Ministry of Education in organizing appropriate programs befitting the occasion.

According to the Proclamation, Liberia is a Founding Member and signatory to the Charter of the august body, meaningfully benefits therefrom and continues to support all programs of the world body as an expression of its constant appreciation, particularly with emphasis on the operation of the United Nations Mission in Liberia.

This year, Liberia will join other member states of the United Nations to observed the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations Day, which is being celebrated under the Theme: "The Future We Want the United Nations We Need", the proclamation disclosed.

The proclamation further stressed that on October 13, 1957, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted a Resolution declaring October 24 of each year, the anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations, to be observed as United Nations Day and called on Member States to cooperate with the United Nations in the observance of the Day.

"Additionally, in 1971, the United Nations General Assembly further adopted Resolution No. 2782 declaring the United Nations Day to be observed as a public holiday by member states", the release said.

The proclamation asserted that the United Nations Organization and its Member States have played and continue to play a critical role in the rebuilding of Liberia; following its civil crisis, for which the country remains most grateful, the release said.