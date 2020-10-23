Liberia: New British Ambassador Visits LiNCSA's Headquarters

press release

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA) Atty Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II, has lauded what he calls the continuous support of the British Embassy in Liberia towards the vision of the Small Arms Commission.

The Chairman made the remarks during a courtesy visit of the British Ambassador at LiNCSA's Headquarters in Monrovia.

Chairman Grigsby noted that the British Government has supported meaningful projects of the Commission, to include the popularization of the Fire Arms Control Act (FACA), the ratification of the Arms Trade Treaty and the implementation of LiNCSA's Physical Security and Stockpile Management (PSSM) initiative for State Security Agencies.

Liberia, according to the Chairman, is vigorously making efforts to domesticate the Arms Trade Treaty, and is initiating discussion with stakeholders both at national and international levels to support the process.

Atty. Grigsby noted that the Commission in all of its activities has been very constructive of the inclusiveness of gender roles. He said, gender role is very critical in the fight against the proliferation, trafficking and mishandling of small arms and light in Liberia and across its borders.

Speaking further, Chairman Grigsby informed the Ambassador that Liberia is very concerned about the security nature of elections taking place in West Africa. According to the Chairman, Liberia is aware of the security implications, relating to elections in Africa, especially countries in very closed proximity.

Making remarks during his visit, the British Ambassador, Neil Bradley lauded the brilliant efforts of the Commission in the fight against small arms in the African region.

Ambassador Bradley reiterated the British Government's support towards programs leading to prevention, control and fight against the proliferation and trafficking of small arms in Liberia.

The British Top Diplomat to Liberia acknowledged that it is worrisome for criminals and armed gangs to possess guns in a country that is moving towards stability. He praised the Commission for its priority of gender inclusiveness in all of its activities; especially where women are in very important positions in the fight against illicit small arms.

Ambassador Bradley, in his concluding remarks thanked the Commission for constantly prioritizing its objectives and being persistent in the fight against small arms in the regions.

He assured authorities of the Small Arms Commission of a continuous and supportive relationship while serving his ambassadorial role in Liberia.

Also making remarks, LiNCSA's Vice Chairperson Bennietta T. Jarbo applauded the supportive efforts of the British Government in fight against small arms and light weapons in Liberia.

The British Government, according to Madam Jarbo, has been very instrumental in helping the Commission fulfill its objectives, and wish to see a continuous effort.

Evidently, the British Government has been very influential in helping the Small Arms Commission realized some of it programs as indicated.