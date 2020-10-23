Liberia: Rep. Roland Expresses Discontent Over Cavalla Rubber Company's Refusal to Pay Redundant Workers' Us$7.5 Million Benefits

Monrovia — Maryland County District #3 Representative, Dr. Isaac Blalu Roland has expressed dismayed over the refusal of the Cavalla Rubber Company (CRC) to pay over 600 redundant workers their salary arrears and severance benefits.

The company, station in Maryland County, is one the largest rubber companies in Southeastern Liberia. The company redundant hundreds of its workers owing to the fall in prices of rubber.

Since the redundancy, the former workers have complained for their just benefits in the forms of severance, salary arrears and other allowances.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rep. Roland said the refusal of the company to pay the former workers their just benefits was a total violation of their constitutional rights and called on the company to do the right thing.

"For 600 plus family heads to have worked for many years, and not get what is due them, after many years of hard work and service, is very unimaginable and unacceptable," he said.

"These employees deserve to be paid fairly for the years of work with CRC," he added, citing Article 18 of the Constitution of Liberia which called for everyone to be entitled to equal pay for equal.

"Let the equal pay for equal work done be paid and that is what we are calling on CRC to do, as being done in the past," he urged.

Rep. Roland, who serves as the Chairman of the Maryland County Legislative Caucus revealed that he has invited the management of CRC to a meeting today, Friday, and expressed hope that a decision will be reached for the benefit and happiness of the redundant workers.

Speaking further, he said the CRC, as a law-abiding corporation that operated under the laws of Liberia, will address the plights of their former employees.

Meanwhile, the former employees' requested US$7,569,916 is broken down as follow:

Severance pay: US$1,286,455.16

60 Months Pay: US$5,039,942.28

Arrears Pay: US$561,904

Leave Pay: US$96,785.15

Insurance: (ACOL/PIIC) US$471,900

Transportation Pay: US$97,180

Rice for employees: US$5,750

Cash advanced to CRC employees US$10,000