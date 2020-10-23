Nigerian President Warns Protesters, Calls for Calm, As Lagos Unrest Flares

Kaizenify/Wikimedia Commons
Protesters at an October 13, 2020 #EndSARS protest in Lagos, Nigeria (file photo).
23 October 2020
Radio France Internationale
By Michael Fitzpatrick with Agencies

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has urged an end to unrest sweeping the country in the wake of the police shooting of unarmed demonstrators that sparked international condemnation and unleashed chaos in Lagos, Africa's biggest city.

Lagos has seen shootings, looted shops and a prison set ablaze since security forces earlier this week opened fire on peaceful protesters calling for better governance and an end to police brutality in the city of 20 million.

Rights group Amnesty International said Nigerian soldiers and police gunned down 12 demonstrators, while 56 have died overall across the country since a wave of protests began two weeks ago.

Speaking on national television, President Muhammadu Buhari warned protesters on Thursday not to "undermine national security" in his first national address since Tuesday's incident, which he avoided mentioning directly.

Instead, he blamed agitators who he said had "hijacked and misdirected" the protest movement.

"Under no circumstances will this be tolerated," Buhari added.

'Leave the streets, find a solution'

The 77-year-old called on the youth to "discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions".

🇳🇬 NIGERIA : Manifestations à travers le pays contre les violences policières. La capitale économique, Lagos, est paralysée. Des tirs nourris sont signalés. Des manifestants ont été tués par les forces de l'ordre, dénonce l'ONG Amnesty International.pic.twitter.com/fM4yLZTQcl

- Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) October 20, 2020

International condemnation has snowballed in recent days with the United States, African Union, European Union and Britain all criticising authorities for using excessive force.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for an immediate investigation into violence by security forces but Buhari has brushed off all foreign rebukes.

"We thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgement and making hasty pronouncements," he said.

Sporadic gunfire was reported for the second day in Lagos on Thursday despite a round-the-clock curfew.

Speech met by online outrage

Buhari's uncompromising line stirred immediate anger online and looked unlikely to quell widespread ire in the face of one of the biggest crises of his tenure.

Protests erupted in Nigeria two weeks ago over police brutality by the loathed Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Buhari scrapped the unit and pledged reforms but the demands from the young protesters broadened to calls for more sweeping change.

Authorities said the demonstrations were increasingly being taken over by criminals.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

More on This
Nigeria's Buhari Urges End to Protests, Fails to Address Shooting
Nigeria at a Crossroads - Stop Killing Our Children! #EndSARS
World Condemns Nigeria Govt Action Against #EndSARS Protesters
Nigeria's Osinbajo Promises Justice for #EndSARS Protest Victims
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.