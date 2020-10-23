South Africa: Thirteen Ways to Not Panic

analysis

Let's not beat around the bush. South Africa's future looks grim and many residents are considering leaving our shores for greener pastures. But serial entrepreneur Alan Knott-Craig says the decision should not be made in a panic -- in his latest mantra booklet, he tells us just how to do that.

Don't pack for Melbourne or London just yet -- stay and put your energy into creating the South Africa we all want to live in. Be part of our drive to turn a challenging year -- a stressful time -- into an era of opportunity.

That is the message from Alan Knott-Craig, MD of iBurst, who wrote an inspirational book, 13 Ways to not Panic, which is filled with advice that will help South Africans maintain a positive mindset, commit to the country and above all stay calm.

In a recent Daily Maverick webinar hosted by Business Maverick author Ray Mahlaka, Knott-Craig tried to spread his positive attitude and help countless South Africans looking for a silver lining in the storm clouds of the past few years. His book, he says, was encouraged by many compatriots wanting to share in his positive message.

"The truth is that there is...