Tanzania: ZEC Starts Display Names of 566,352 Eligible Voters

Zanzibar — AHEAD of Wednesday's General Election, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has revealed and displayed the names of all eligible voters contained in the area 'Voters Register'.

The display of the 566,352 names contained in the register is being done in 407 centres in Unguja and Pemba, and that the display is not for verification.

Addressing journalists here yesterday, at Rahaleo Schoo that is among the display centres, ZEC Director Mr Thabit Idarous Faina said the purpose of the exercise is to enable voters to identify where their voting centres are.

"The display is basically meant to allow voters to check where they are supposed to cast their votes. "During this exercise, the Electoral Commission will display lists of persons eligible for earlier voting on October 27th, 2020. They include ZEC staff and selected security personnel, who are likely to be busy on the national voting day," said the ZEC Director.

Speaking about claims made ACT-Wazalendo Zanzibar presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad that his party has not been issued with voters' register, the ZEC Director said the election law does not direct ZEC to give the register to individual parties.

He said the voters register is available at specific centres, and on the voting day, the party agents at the voting centre will have access to it for verification of voters during the exercise.

However, Mr Faina asked all the voters in the book to turn-up on the voting day to exercise their democratic rights, adding that ZEC will observe the election laws and equally asked all voters to do the same.