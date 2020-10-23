Tanzania: President Touts Power Projects

Moshi — MAJOR power projects undertaken by the government are aimed at revitalising and strengthening industrial development in the country, Dr John Magufuli said yesterday.

The ruling CCM party presidential candidate and incumbent Head of State made the remarks yesterday during his campaign trail in Kilimanjaro Region.

He cited the ongoing construction of 2115 MW Julius Nyerere Hydropower project as one of major projects that are expected to transform the country through generation and supply of reliable electricity for both domestic and industrial use.

"We are currently implementing the 6.5tri/- Julius Nyerere Hydropower project, upon the completion of this project, Tanzania and Kilimanjaro are going to change, our industries are going to be revived because we are going to generate enough and affordable power," he said.

Dr Magufuli told Kilimanjaro residents that for the last five years his government focused on ensuring availability of reliable power to run both social and economic activities.

Addressing hundreds of thousands residents, who flocked to the Moshi Co-operative University's Stadium that the completion of the power project will go along with the decrease of power tariff and thus boost production.

According to Dr Magufuli, the implementation of multi-billion Kinyerezi I and Kinyerezi II power projects have helped to stabilise the power in various parts of the country and that the government saves billions of shillings that meant to be paid to private companies, which were selling electricity and heavy oil to Tanesco.

Dr Magufuli, who is seeking re-election for his second term after a splendid first tenure performance, revealed that the government was paying 719bn/- annually to Independent Power Tanzania Ltd (IPTL), Symbion Power and Aggreco, the companies which were selling power to Tanesco.

"Today, we no longer pay that much money to anyone; we managed to implement potential projects. Before, the country suffered paying billions of shillings to some companies," he boasted.

The CCM national chairman, who is lauded for orchestrating major socio-economic reforms, added that electricity supply is now sufficient after the government managed to address all corruption related deals in the energy sector.

Energy is a key input in the industrialization process of any country. Those that have achieved higher levels of industrialization in recent decades have seen energy production and consumption growing proportionally with the industrial sector.

According to Dr Magufuli, the completion of Julius Nyerere Hydropower project will facilitate the revival of various industries across the country including those in Kilimanjaro Region.

Dr Magufuli said in recent years, the government through the Tanzania Prison Service managed to revive the Kilimanjaro International Leather Industries Company Limited (KLICL) previously known as Karanga Leather Industries Company Limited.

The company is currently operating profitably; producing quality shoes, women handbags, belts among other products. Dr Magufuli said the industry targets to produce 1.2 million pairs of shoes per annum.

He added that the government is also focusing on reviving industries that used to produce Polypropylene (PP) woven bags as well as Polyethylene and sacks as well as the machine tools plant in the region.

Dr Magufuli added that the government will also facilitate the establishment of industries for processing coffee and other crops produced in the region to ensure the country exports goods instead of raw materials.

"Our aim for establishing industries is to produce products and create jobs, when you sell raw materials, it means you create employment to the country where crops are exported to, the government focuses on creating jobs through industries here in the country," he explained.

He added: "We need a new Kilimanjaro, it is time you make right decision that will help to build the new Kilimanjaro,"

Moreover, the ruling party presidential candidate explained that in the past five years, his government implemented a number of projects in the northern region.

He said the government has improved health service delivery in Kilimanjaro Region, where a total of 4.5bn/- was used to purchase and install computerized tomography (CT-Scan) machine and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCM) while another 1bn/- was used for establishing cancer treatment at the facility.

He added that 7.67bn/- was used for constructing and improving infrastructures at Mawenzi Regional Hospital while 14.33bn/- was spent at Kibong'oto Infectious Diseases Hospital. The government also constructed district hospitals in the region.

According to Dr Magufuli, the party's manifesto states categorically that all Tanzanians will be enabled to possess a health insurance card so as to enhance health services among wananchi.

"We started by constructing hospitals, health centres and dispensaries, you cannot jump to health insurance without having health facilities. We promise all these because we know where to get the money," he said.

He also promised to build roads and improve other social services in the region. Dr Magufuli asked Kilimanjaro residents to vote for CCM candidates on October 28th polls.