Tanzania: Shein Scolds Peace Disruptors

Zanzibar — WITH the polling day looming large, Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohammed Shein has strongly warned individuals bent on inciting violence, vowing to institute stern legal measures against the culprits.

Dr Shein issued a strongly worded warning in his speech yesterday in Pemba while on campaign trail to campaign for Zanzibar CCM Presidential Candidate Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

He said the government remains firm and will not provide any room for misguided individuals to disrupt the existing peace and tranquility.

Dr Shein strongly warned Pemba Islanders against the repeat of last month's nasty attacks and injuries of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) cadres in a mosque. "Let the Micheweni incident be the last," Dr Shein fumed.

The CCM Vice-Chairman, Zanzibar, assured the Islanders of sufficient security during voting next Wednesday, encouraging all Zanzibaris with the voting cards to get out and vote for CCM candidates to sustain the social and economic development, which the country has attained so far.

"There will be full defensce and security on October 28, 2020...I'm the president of Zanzibar, take my words. Get out to the polling stations and elect CCM candidates, your security is guaranteed," charged President Shein.

He said the introduction of multiparty politics in the country in 1992 aimed at embracing argument based competitive politics and not violence and hostility.

"Quarrels and violence have no space in modern Zanzibar...our forefathers fought for the peace and security we enjoy today, let us all safeguard our treasures," President Shein told a well-attended campaign rally at Pemba South Region's Kiwani village.

He touted the election of Dr Hussein Mwinyi for the eighth-phase presidency, saying: "Dr Mwinyi is an experienced leader and has unrivaled competence."

President Shein further described his party's presidential aspirant as morally upright, creative and patriotic. "Dr Mwinyi is not here for trial; he has all the prerequisite qualities for the best Zanzibar president."

Speaking to the joyous crowd, Dr Mwinyi asked Pemba residents to approve his candidature, promising to sustain the development feats, which the clove island has recorded during President Shein's presidency.

He pledged to construct a big and modern port in Pemba to attract international ships, which will supply the islanders with commodities at reasonable prices. "Many products here are expensive because you don't receive them directly from suppliers, they have to pass through other ports," he said.

He further promised construction of a referral hospital with specialised services to allow the Zanzibaris to access all medical services without the necessity to travel out of the islands.

Dr Mwinyi assured the recruitment of more medics and enhanced provision of medicines and medical supplies to public health facilities to improve provision of health services to wananchi.

He challenged youth to embrace hard work; saying under the 2020/2025 CCM election manifesto, over 300,000 jobs will be created. "We are determined to address the unemployment problem in the country through the envisaged blue and industrial based economy."

"October 28, 2020 is the Election Day to decide between peace and violence; unity and disarray; economic growth and retardation," Dr Mwinyi charged, advising voters to choose all CCM candidates if they have to enjoy peace, unity and economic growth.