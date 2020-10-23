Tanzania: Cautiously Elect Capable Leader at State Helm - Majaliwa

22 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
opinion

AS Election Day draws near, Tanzanians have been urged to be cautious when deciding the kind of a leader they would prefer to lead the nation.

A member of CCM's National Executive Committee (NEC), Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa said that it is important for the citizens to decide the kind of leaders they would vote for to spearhead the country's development.

"There are few days left before we go to polls ... we must be careful in deciding the kind of a leader we want," the Premier insisted.

Tanzanians will go to polls on October 28, to vote for the president, parliamentarians and councillors in the sixth General Election under the multiparty system which has attracted 15 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Dr John Magufuli.

The PM was campaigning for CCM presidential candidate Dr Magufuli, Newala Rural parliamentary contestant Ms Maimuna Mtanda and Kitangiri Ward aspirant Mafaume Ladda in Mtwara region on Tuesday.

He said Tanzanians were supposed to elect leaders who are committed to fast track the country's development... "if we build schools they will be beneficial to all our children regardless of their political affiliation, thus we should vote for Dr Magufuli so that he can accomplish his work."

On infrastructure development , he said , the expansion of Mtwara Port is underway whereby a sum of 170bn/- has been dished out by the government for the construction of new cargo terminal which will also accommodate more than 600 vehicles.

"The government has also provided 50bn/- for the expansion of Mtwara Airport to allow it to accommodate direct flights from Europe without being forced to land in Dar es Salaam first," he said.

He further explained that the fifth phase government had provided 89bn/- for the construction of 210kms road which will connect four districts from Mtwara Rural-Nanyamba- Newala - Masasi.

On cashewnuts he said auction system had helped a lot in making the crop to fetch good price up to 4000/- per kilogramme although in the previous season the crop fetched low due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Local cashew nut buyers had planned to buy the crop at 1,800/- but our President Dr Magufuli dished out 900bn/- for financing the purchase of cashewnuts from farmers," Mr Majaliwa said.

Earlier, at Mkwiti Ward Mr Majaliwa said the government had dished out 600m/- for conducting feasibility study for Mtama- Tandahimba road through Mkwiti which he said is part of the implementation of CCM Election Manifesto.

"The completion of Mtama - Tandahimba road will help to improve trade and transport services between the areas and Dar es Salaam," he said.

Mr Majaliwa also campaigned for Tandahimba Parliamentary contestant Katani Ahmad Mkwiti Ward candidate Mr Ismail Said.

