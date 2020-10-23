Tanzania: Mtwara-Songea-Mbamba Bay Railway in Offing

THE government is planning to begin the construction of the Mtwara-Songea-Mbamba Bay railway branches off to Liganga and Mchuchuma mines.

This was said yesterday by the Prime Minister, who is CCM's Central Committee member, Kassim Majaliwa on Tuesday, while addressing residents of Ndanda, Masasi District at a campaign rally held at Njenga grounds.

"Feasibility studies have already been conducted and all architectural designs are ready. The implementation of this project is drafted in the CCM manifesto article 59 (d) that states that over the next five years, the party will direct the government to continue investing in strategic infrastructure, including railways, airports and ports, moreover improve air transport services, sea and lakes by purchasing vessels and repair available equipment to enhance services.

"In page 94 article 59 (d) stipulates that in order to achieve that goal, during that period, projects to be implemented in various areas include the construction of the Mtwara - Songea - Mbamba-bay railway and the branches of Liganga and Mchuchuma (km 1,000)," said the Premier.

Mr Majaliwa who is in Mtwara region to campaign for the presidential candidate for the CCM ticket, Dr John Magufuli, also used the opportunity to seek votes for the parliamentary candidate for Ndanda constituency, Mr Cecil Mwambe and Njenga ward councillor candidate, Ms Ester-Stella Kambanga and other CCM councillors' candidates.

Speaking about the water sector, Mr Majaliwa said the government provided 11.2bn/- for Shaurimoyo, Mkalola, Mpitimbi, Shitingi, Sindano and Lihecha water projects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting on the improvement of the roads, he said the construction of Nanganga - Ruangwa road at tarmac level, the contractor has reached the site and work has begun. He named the other roads that are about to be built as Masasi - Nachingwea (45 km), Nachingwea - Ruangwa (50 km) and Nanganga - Masasi (45 km).

Elaborating on the improvement of the education sector, Mr Majaliwa said Ndanda Secondary School is one of the oldest schools under scrutiny by the government and already 600mil/- had already been disbursed to begin the renovation of the dining hall. "We want this school to return to its former glory," he said.

Mr Majaliwa called on Ndanda students to study hard to realize their dreams and the government will continue to provide higher education loans. "Students who complete Form Six have the opportunity to get loans to continue with higher education as this government has increased the budget for higher education loans from 348.7bn/- and now we provide 464bn/-."

He said the number of higher education students receiving loans has reached 130,883 from 98,300 and also the increase in the number of students enrolling in universities in the country is currently 87,813 from 65,064 in 2015.