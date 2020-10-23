Tanzania: 'Stop Breastfeeding While Riding Bikes'

22 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

Mpanda — MOTHERS from Katumba Ward in Katumba refugees' settlement in Nsimbo Council, Katavi Region have been urged to abstain from riding bikes for long distances while breast feeding their infants.

Such habits, experts warned, could lead to sudden deaths of infants.

The call was made by Katumba Health Centre Medical Officer in Charge, Mr Matuli Mchele, insisting that breast feeding must be done by mothers in a friendly and calm environment.

"Mothers from this precinct have cultivated a habit of breast feeding their infants while cycling their bikes at a high speed, covering long distances. "When cycling, mothers use a lot of energy and subsequently sweat a lot while breastfeeding their infants, who can suddenly either choke or puke while swallowing their mothers' milk," he said.

A cross -section of mothers told this paper that they were not aware that they were exposing their infants to health hazards by breastfeeding them while riding bikes.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), exclusive breast feeding means that the infant receives only breast milk.

No other liquids or solids are given - not even water - with the exception of oral rehydration solutions or drops/ syrups of vitamin, minerals or medicines.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.