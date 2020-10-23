Tanzania: La Liga, Seville Speed Up Yanga Reforms

YOUNG Africans have reached the final stages of sealing their consultancy deal with La Liga of Spain being part of the initiatives to bring reforms in the club.

In the contract signed by the club and La Liga on the 30th of May this year, La Liga and Sevilla FC agreed to provide consultancy services to the club in Tanzania through GSM Group partnership.

Speaking in the Press Conference held in Dar es Salaam yesterday, La Liga delegate who serves in Tanzania and Rwanda, Alvaro Paya said everything was going on well and the processes to implement crucial aspects of contact are going on well.

"We signed the deal on May 30th this year and took four months to assess which areas to improve or change in terms of finance, management and on digital communication. We have accomplished our report and we think everything will be made public after two weeks and that report will be delivered to Yanga."

Explaining further said among the things to be worked on include some documents we didn't get from our partners GSM Group when they deliver to us then we will continue will the process.

The official assured the club's fans to expect positive changes due to the stage reached in the reformation process jointly done by Yanga, La Liga and Sevilla as everything seems to go perfectly.

He said they meet the club after two weeks also involving Engineer Hersi Said who is Dubai for the ongoing process.

He also remained that Young Africans will also benefit much from LaLiga and Sevilla FC's expertise over the next three and a half years.

Yanga will receive consultancy on club's management, activities for fans, digital transformation, marketing, sales, economic control and international development.

LaLiga's latest commercial agreement in Africa is a unique initiative revealing how clubs, leagues and partners can come together to support the growth of football around the world.

Also making the positive impact on restoring back unity, propelling transformation, good administration.

This objective has been central to La Liga's internationalization strategy since it began in 2016, which has seen it promote knowledge sharing between leagues, organizations and clubs on every continent.

He ended up by inviting the footballer fans to watch live(big screening) the La Liga El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid which the festival will be held at Tips lounge in Dar es Salaam," he said.