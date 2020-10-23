South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Improvement in Water Levels of Limpopo Dams

press release

Slight improvement in Limpopo dams but residents warned not to waste

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation's weekly status of dams report, the Limpopo provincial water storage improved slightly this week, from last week's 58.0% to 58.6%. This is a further improvement from last year when water levels were at a low of 50.7% during the same period.

One of the Province's major dam; De hoop situated at Steelpoort a stone throw away from a small mining town of Burgersfort has somewhat improved from 86.8% last week to 89.5% this week. This is a considerable rise from last year's 78.3%. Flag Boshielo dam located in Olifants, in the Polokwane Water Supply System is sitting comfortable at 88.0%, a massive increment from last year's 53.3%, this a moderate decline from last week's 88.8%.

A total of four dams in the province are sitting healthy at 100% and above and they are; Mogoebaskloof dropping slightly from 101.0% to 100.6%, same time last year it was at 92.4%. Mutshedzi Dam located in the far north of the province is unchanged at 100.0% week on week from last year's 73.1%. Rust De Winter has also soared to 100.0% from last year's 43.9.0%, a minor improvement from last week's 99.0%. Lastly in the 100% bracket is Vlugkraal at 102.8% from last week's 77.5%.

Dap Naude has recorded an improvement from last year's 81.8% to 97.4% last week and 99.6% this week. In Vhembe District Nandoni Dam in the Luvuvhu River is pleasantly sitting at 98.3% from last week's 98.4%. The nearby Albasini Dam is also healthy at 71.0% dropping from last week's 71.2%.

The recent heat waves that were experienced in the province do not seem to have influenced most of major dams in the province although the same cannot be said about dams such as Glen Alpine and Doorndraai dams that are critically low at 9.0% and 9.1% respectively; this is deterioration when compared to last week's 9.2 and 9.3% respectively.

The scarcity of rainfall that has been encountered in Limpopo particularly in the Greater Tzaneen area and has impacted negatively on dams such as Tzaneen (10.5%), Modjadji (13.3%) and Ebenezer (14.3%).

In spite of moderate improvement that has been recorded in some dams, the Department of Water and Sanitation is calling on residents to use water sparingly. The Department is in the process of completing a number of projects that are aimed at ensuring adequate water to communities.