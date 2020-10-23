Nigeria: #EndSARS - Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Security Chiefs, Others in Crucial Meeting

23 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

The heads of various security agencies like the police and the SSS are also attending the meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting a virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders and senior government officials.

Those believed to be in attendance at the closed-door virtual meeting include ex-presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ernest Shonekan and Yakubu Gowon.

Senior officials physically attending the meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

The heads of various security agencies like the police and the SSS are also attending the meeting which commenced at about 9 a.m.

Although details of the meeting, which was ongoing at the time of this report, were not disclosed, it is believed to relate to the #EndSARS protest for police reform and the violence that has resulted from it.

Dozens of people including protesters and police officers have been killed across Nigeria as hoodlums hijacked protests by young Nigerians which began peacefully.

Two weeks after the protests started, President Buhari Thursday night finally addressed Nigerians on it.

He appealed to protesters to end the protests and called for an end to violence. He, however, did not condemn the attack on peaceful protesters by security officials.

