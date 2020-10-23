Tanzania: Dodoma Airport to 'Upgrade' From Code 3C to 4C

22 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jonathan Musa

Dodoma — At least Sh3 billion has been spent in the repair and expansion of Dodoma Airport.

The exercise which commenced in June and is expected to be completed, by November 1, with 90 percent of the targeted areas already been covered.

Tanroads, acting Manager in Dodoma, Salome Kabunda, said the amount included the construction of the turning pad, aircraft parking area, running way and the fence. The project is under Chinese construction company, Chico.

She said, after the construction work is completed, the airport will be upgraded from Code 3C to 4C enabling it accommodates big aircraft, giving an example of the Airbus A220-300 that carries more than 120 passengers.

"Before the expansion and repair of the airport, the airport had a 2.5 kilometer run way but it is now 2.75 kilometers, an additional of 250 meters," she said.

Speaking over the international airport that is set to be constructed at Msalato , transport Deputy Minister Elias Kwandikwa said the construction will begin after the fiscal year, 2020/21.

He said they are currently in the process of reviewing the information on resident's compensations.

A total of 877 residents paved way for the construction of Msalato international airport.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.