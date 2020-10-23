Uganda Regroup for Top Tier Promotion

Uganda rugby experienced a downhill trip between 2012 and 2014. The two year gap saw the Rugby Cranes relegated from tier 1A to potentially 1C had the format not been revised for the 2015 edition.

A 22-18 loss to Zimbabwe in the finals in 2012 denied Uganda a second Africa Cup. Tries from Felix Lubega and Steven Ogwete, two Anthony Kinene penalties and a Benon Kiiza conversion could only collect silver in Tunisia. 2013 came with even more poise as the competition headed to Stade Municipal de Jemmal in Madagascar and a new coach in Peter Magona had one mission, getting Uganda the Africa Cup, but things would culminate into Uganda getting the boot to 1B.

Uganda were in tatters after going down 52-11 to Kenya and 32-48 to Madagascar four days later, finishing third and fit for relegation. The 2014 competition held in Tunisia presented a new challenge of regaining 1A status only for things to get worse.

Road to hell

A fourth place finish after losing 31-32 to Senegal in the third place final left Uganda rock bottom with the route to 1C clearer than never before. "It's hard to point out what went wrong, we did all we could," said captain Brian Odongo after the no show.

That meant Uganda had been relegated twice in as many years, the journey from 1A to 1C left reason to worry despite many seeing it coming. Changes had to be made, someone had to pay and Uganda rugby needed a new direction before the ditch could get any deeper.

Magona stepped down more than a month later and in came Robert Seguya. As Uganda were prepping for life in 1C, Rugby Africa then Confederation of Africa Rugby (CAR) announced the competition structure had been reviewed to expand tier B from four to six sides.

The change benefited Uganda who remained in tier B with Madagascar, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mauritius and Botswana. Uganda were also named 2015 hosts.

A year later in 2015 South African tactician John Beukes from the Cheetahs took over before mysteriously opting out for fellow country man John Duncan to work with Seguya.

With a week away from the home showpiece, the side was named without reigning USPA rugby player of the year and league MVP Oscar Kalyango and Ivan Magomu. The former had suffered a dip in form while the former was labeled not ready to don the shirt. "With Robert's help, we have gone for players on merit and we are confident they will perform," promised Duncan .The stage was set and Uganda tasked with wining the home tournament and get back in touch in the top tier, 1A. " There is no hiding, we are home and must get the job done at all costs ," said Odongo.

Seguya also named 10 debutants namely Arthur Mpande, Pius Ogena, Lawrence Ssebuliba, Alfred Bijik, Gerald Sewankambo, Eric Kasiita, Charles Uhuru, James Odong and Collins Kimbowa

Ivory Coast sized down

A lot had been said about the West Africans who have played at the World Cup twice in 1995 and 1999. Their intimidating size dwarfed the Cranes but it were the Cranes brains and running that comfortably took the day 40-11. On a hot Sunday afternoon, the Cranes got off to a flyer at Kyadondo with four first half tries from Odong , Ronald Musajjagulanyago, Ssebuliba and Scot Oluoch made it a no-contest inside 40 minutes. Michael Wokorach added another after the break. The win got the hosts a bonus point win, sending the message out loud that they were in for the fight. It was the best way to kick off a home tournament with a lot at stake.

Sebuliba tames Mauritius

When the Cranes walked out of the Legends Rugby Club dug out, history was made with the first ever Cranes tie on a Wednesday starting at midday. The 35-11 result in favour of Uganda spelt an easy game for Uganda on paper but they had some scares from the Islanders. A brace from Ssebuliba, a try apiece from Oluoch and Odong helped get Duncan's men a second win to place them in pole position on the six team log. Scrum-half Kevin Markmot and replacement fly-half James Ijongat added the rest with three and two conversions respectively to Uganda favourites for that sole promotion slot. Ssebuliba had scored a belter against Ivory Coast and proved unplayable against Mauritius. He was growing into a Cranes cult hero early on in his Cranes days. Like the first tie against Ivory Coast, the running Uganda overwhelmed a cold Mauritius.

Botswana win joys

If local fans thought they had seen the best against Ivory Coast and Mauritius, the Botswana tie proved more than the icing on the cake. A 59-10 win earned Uganda that long waited promotion, healing some pain and wiping away tears marked allover Uganda rugby. A Wokorach hattrick led the massacre on a day teams paid respect to the 78 people killed during the terrorist attack at Kyadondo five years before. In the end Uganda had returned to the Promised Land. In all, Cranes managed 19 tries in three games, scoring 134 points while conceding only 32. Uganda joined Namibia, Zimbabwe and Kenya in 1A with a mission of staying put there, something they have managed to date. "1A promotion shows that we have moved a step forward. It takes the players' commitment for us to stay in 1A. It starts with the players themselves and not the union." Seguya told this paper while on the podium that day.