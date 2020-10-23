Tanzania: Moshi Leather Factory to Produce 1.2 Million Pairs of Shoes

22 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The newly constructed Kilimanjaro International Leather Industries Ltd is expected to produce at least 1.2 million pair of shoes annually among other leather products, this was revealed on Thursday by Public Social Security Fund (PSSF).

PSSF Director General Hosea Kashima said this during the launching of the industry leather product that was presided by President John Magufuli and other high ranking government and CCM officials.

He said the industry whose capital base is Sh70 billion is owned 86 per cent by PSSF and 14 per cent by Prisons Department.

Explaining, he said Karanga Prison provided land for the industry while PSSF which was managing the project provides the machinery and buildings under the consultancy of Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organization (TIRDO) who were paid Sh2 billion.

He further noted that the machinery was imported from Italy to a cost of Sh60 billion (Euro23.6 million).

"Apart from the pair of shoes we will also produce 900,000 to 2 million pairs of soles, other leather products like bags, belts and coats to a tune of 184,5000 pairs annually," he said.

He noted that the industry will create at least 3000 direct and 7000 indirect jobs as well as increase the country's revenue base.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.