Namibia: Meriam Questions Lira Appointment

Namibian international model Meriam Kaxuxwena, also known as MK, is not impressed with the news that South African singer Lira has been chosen as Namibia's tourism ambassador for FENATA, further saying she needs her endorsement.

"I have been representing Namibia on my own cost for flights just because I love my country and I have a passion for modelling. When we compete on a big stage, we are asked to talk about the tourism of our countries. That is are already promoting tourism of Namibia," posted Meriam.

"I am ashamed for whoever decided to select Lira to be the ambassador; her Instagram followers are no different from mine. We both verified on Instagram, so meaning I'm already on the celebrity level of all famous people verified by Instagram," she pressed.

Meriam said she has been to more than 30 countries since 2012 to date, participating in Beauty Pageants in Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Poland, USA, Ivory-Coast, China, Macao, South Africa, and many others.

She also highlighted she has done a lot and most of the real true followers that have been following her modelling work know her journey for the past 10 years.

Meriam feels Namibians will never be selected as ambassadors of anything because those respective countries have their people.

"That's why other countries never select Namibians to be their ambassador because they have their own. I need my ambassador title that Lira took from me. I am upset because I represented Namibia more than any Namibian pageant girl you know. I've made a name for myself through modelling," she reiterated.