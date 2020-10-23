South Africa: The Journey Towards Truth and Reconciliation Starts With Respect

opinion

The TRC and the Zondo Commission are two among many attempts to determine the truth. But can we search for truth and be reconciled with others while still holding the same views as we held before? What will it take for this knowledge to foster social cohesion and not advance the longer, more intense and deeper, societal disintegration?

On the horizon, like the ever illusive, but deeply sought-after gold of Eldorado, lies truth. But what is truth? In our highly connected yet increasingly fragmented and super-fast real-time besotted society, humanity is now more than ever in a desperate pursuit thereof. Are we like headless chickens chasing but a mirage in the desperate hope that we will find the pot filled to the brim with truth? Would that be our modern-day gold?

The simple truth is that there are multiple layers of truth. First, there is what is known as evidence-based or scientific truth. This is the source of what is called our epistemological knowledge. This knowledge, generated under the façade of being value-free, is almost exclusively empiric or empiric-like in nature and the result of applying rigorous rules of knowledge development and scientific engagement.

