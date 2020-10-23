Nigeria: Abia Doctors Threaten Strike Over Harassment By Security Operatives

23 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia Chapter, has threatened to go on strike over harassment of its members by security operatives.

The chairperson and secretary of the chapter, Chimezie Okwuonu and Robinson Ugwuanyi, respectively, gave the warning in a statement issued in Umuahia on Friday.

The duo stated that medical practitioners on duty were being harassed by security operatives even as they were exempted from the 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

They called on the state government and relevant agencies to address the development and protect members in the line of duty during the period.

"We can no longer tolerate the insult from the security agents who have been persistently harassing our members on the line of duty.

"If the government of Abia and her security personnel do not come up with practical and adequate measures to protect our members in the next 24 hours, we may be left with no choice than to ask our members to stay away from work till further notice.

"We also call on heads of health institutions in the state to liaise with the state government and security agents to end the harassment," they added.

The chapter would set up an 'Emergency Response Team' within the next 24 hours to assist in providing appropriate and timely medical interventions during this period, they stated.

The chairperson and secretary urged NMA members in the state to give prompt attention to wounded victims of the on-going protest and encouraged them to be vigilant and to keep safe as they discharge their duties.

They declared that the association's '2020 Physicians Week', which was billed to hold from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25 had been suspended.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

