Zimbabwe: Sanctions Removal Will Leave Zanu-PF Exposed - Madhuku

New Zimbabwe
Constitutional Law Expert Lovemore Madhuku Lovemore Madhuku and Justice Priscilla Chigumba (file photo).
23 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) president, Lovemore Madhuku has said the reason why he supports the removal of sanctions in Zimbabwe is to make sure Zanu PF will be left with no excuses to blame for its economic failures.

He made the remarks while addressing party structures in Kwekwe recently.

"Denouncing sanctions doesn't make one Zanu PF. The imposition of sanctions on a country is not good no matter how small the sanctions might appear," Madhuku said.

Zanu PF, Madhuku said was currently hiding behind the sanctions mantra for its inability to resuscitate the country's economy.

"Zanu PF is using the sanctions mantra as an excuse for its economic failures. I want sanctions removed so that it will not have any excuses for failing to run the country," he said.

He also rapped President Emmerson Mnangagwa for failing to turn around the country's economic fortunes since his election in 2018.

"Since Mnangagwa assumed the reins of power, lives for ordinary Zimbabweans have turned for the worst. There is no success to speak of as he has totally failed," he said.

He has repeatedly been accused of having links with Zanu PF, a claim he denied in Kwekwe.

Madhuku is a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), a brainchild of Mnangagwa which is a grouping of Zanu PF and several other fringe parties whose leaders contested in the 2018 presidential election.

"The first time I met Mnangagwa was through the (Kgalema) Motlanthe Commission that was the first time we had that engagement. I was part of that commission because of my expertise and background in law. In fact, Mnangagwa appointed me in that commission to give it an image that it was not a Zanu PF project. In that regard I cannot be Zanu PF," he said.

Madhuku said his role in the Motlanthe Commission was a reflection that he doesn't belong to Mnangagwa's Zanu PF.

"I don't belong to ED, my role in the Motlanthe Commission is a testament to that. The Motlanthe Commission came up with recommendations to save the country. When we worked in the commission, we only wanted to find the truth," he said.

The commission was looking into the shooting of civilians in August 2018 after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had delayed in announcing the presidential results. Several people were killed and scores were injured.

Turning to POLAD, Madhuku said it was also not a Mnangagwa project.

"That was not a Mnangagwa project but a platform where leaders of political parties meet to discuss challenges besetting the country. What is wrong with meeting and discussing issues? So it's a wrong perception to take POLAD as a Mnangagwa project," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
What Impact Are U.S. Sanctions Having on Zimbabwe?
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On 'Notoriously Corrupt' Mnangagwa Ally
Kagame Joins AU in Call to Lift Sanctions on Sudan, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Welcomes Removal of Its Banks from U.S. Sanctions List
Vulnerable Zimbabweans Need Urgent Help to Cope With COVID-19
U.S. Extends Sanctions on Zimbabwe Over 'Persecution of Critics'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.