Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Plots Total Control of NGOs

Memory Mangombe/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa flanked by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga, right, and Kembo Mohadi (file photo).
23 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has tasked Parliament to fast track the Private Voluntary Amendment Bill in order for his administration to have total control over the operations of non- governmental organisations (NGOs).

He issued the order while giving his State of the Nation Address (SONA) from State House while parliamentarians followed proceedings from the House of Assembly and Senate as a precaution against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mnangagwa accused the NGOs and private voluntary organisations (PVOs) of deviating from their humanitarian agenda and venturing into partisan politics.

"The conduct of some non-governmental organisations and private voluntary organisations who operate outside their mandate and out of sync with the government's humanitarian priority programmes, remain a cause for concern," he said.

"This august House will, therefore, consider the PVO Amendment Bill to revamp the administration of NGOs and PVOs and correct the current anomalies," said Mnangagwa.

The Zanu PF government has for over the years been at war with NGOs, most of whom it accuses of either funding opposition political parties or promoting anti-establishment messages.

After SONA Justice Minister Ziyambi said most foreign NGOs in the country were not in Zimbabwe for humanitarian reasons but were pushing a regime change agenda.

However, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatshwayo told NewZimbabwe.com that the proposed amendment would drive out NGOs that are currently feeding over eight million vulnerable Zimbabweans across the country.

"The Bill is meant to control NGOs and to make sure that people continue suffering because it will drive away people taking care of the suffering masses whilst he (Mnangagwa) is looting all the resources for himself," said Hlatshwayo.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

