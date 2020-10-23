Kenya: I'll Be Back in Big Way, Says Kipchoge

22 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is still recovering from the London Marathon setback in which he finished eighth on October 4.

"I will take time to recover from the London Marathon loss. I'm healing, I want to move on and focus on the future," he said on Thursday after touring the Isuzu D-Max Pick-up assembly line in Nairobi.

The world marathon record holder, who had won 10 consecutive marathons since 2014 before this year's London debacle on October 4 in which a blocked ear thwarted his bid for a fifth title, signed a new partnership agreement with Isuzu East Africa that will run until after 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were postponed to next year.

Kipchoge has been the Isuzu D-Max Pick-up ambassador for the last three years.

On Thursday, Isuzu East Africa hosted the legendary athlete who affirmed his commitment to making a comeback in the races ahead.

"If you despair, you lose what you have built over many years and miss future opportunities to come back stronger and better. If you train harder and build strength, you go to the track and run another race and rely on the strength you have built to propel you to another victory," Kipchoge, who turns 36 on November 5, said.

He enjoys the use of a fully serviced luxury automatic Isuzu D-Max Pick-up in addition to two other vehicles that he was awarded for winning the 2018 Berlin Marathon in a world record time of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds, and for running under two-hours at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria last year.

Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe said that Kipchoge has been a reliable and dependable Isuzu D-Max brand ambassador.

"Through his record setting exploits, he has inspired a lot of people to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams," she said.

Support for Kipchoge Library

On the partnership plans, Kavashe said that the company was keen to support Kipchoge's deep passion to promote a reading culture through books.

"Last month, Eliud through his Foundation broke ground to commence the building of a Sh100 million library in his home village of Kapsisiywa, Nandi County. We are keen to see this initiative completed with a view to adopt a STEM section (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in the library that we shall stock with appropriate literature in collaboration with local publishers," she explained.

Kipchoge thanked Isuzu for its demonstration of confidence in his capabilities and for supporting his dream.

Under the new deal, Isuzu East Africa will work with the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation to uplift the well-being of community through access to education, sports talent development and environmental conservation.

Read the original article on Nation.

