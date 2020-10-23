Zimbabwe: Man in Court for Stealing Donkeys for Exchange With Millet

23 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

Mwenezi — A Mwenezi man has appeared in court facing stock theft charges after he allegedly drove 10 donkeys from a Mberengwa village and exchanged the stolen beasts with millet.

Sam Moyo (36) of Posani village under Chief Mazetese was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mwenezi resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa.

He was remanded in custody to 27 October for trial.

Prosecutor Lighting Katsidzira told the court that Moyo and two unidentified accomplices, who are still at large, drove a donkey-drawn scotch cart from Mberengwa to Mwenezi and would steal donkeys along the way which they exchanged with sacks of millet at the next village.

The court heard the trio would tie the stolen donkeys to the scotch cart before selling the animals at surrounding villages.

However, concerned villagers informed the police about Moyo and his accomplices who were moving around villages with over eight donkeys at a time.

Police tracked Moyo and arrested him at Matava Village under Chief Maranda in Mwenezi.

A total of 10 donkeys worth $50 000 were recovered from him and the owner, Zacharia Ngwenya positively identified his animals.

His alleged accomplices evaded arrest by escaping as the police and are still on the run.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.