Lesotho Captain Rabale Reacts to Cosafa Women's Championship Draw

Lesotho captain Boitumelo 'Queen' Rabale has welcomed what she regards as a tough draw for the upcoming COSAFA Women's Championship set for South Africa after the Mountain Kingdom country was drawn against Zambia and Malawi in Group B.

The talented Lesotho skipper, who was earlier this year crowned Junior College All-American and National Women's Player of the Year, says the spirit is very high in their camp and they are all looking forward to the tournament billed for Nelson Mandela Bay early in November.

Rabale has the experience of playing in the regional Women's Championship having featured for Lesotho in the 2011 and 2017 editions of the tournament and is adamant of a good showing in South Africa.

"It's a fair group, I think. Zambia have done very well in recent editions of the tournament and might be a bit of a challenge," Rabale said.

"However, there is a lot of positivity in our camp. I have a good feeling that we will do well and make our country proud."

"Mehalalitoe", as the Lesotho team is affectionately known, will get their campaign underway against 2019 finalist Zambia on November 4 at the Wolfson Stadium and will play Malawi three days later at the same venue.

South Africa beat Zambia 1-0 in the final of last year's tournament to complete at hat-trick of COSAFA Women's Championship titles in the last three years.

