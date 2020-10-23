Sudan: Unamid JSR Congratulates the Sudanese Parties On the Formal Signing of the Peace Agreement

3 October 2020
United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (El Fasher)
press release

Juba — The Joint Special Representative for the African Union-United Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, today attended the formal signing of the peace agreement between the transitional Government of Sudan, the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi (SLM/MM) and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) of Malik Agar in Juba, South Sudan.

On this occasion, Mr. Mamabolo echoed the key message expressed in the UN Secretary General's remarks to the signing ceremony, in which Mr. António Guterres welcomed the peace agreement as a historic milestone for the people of Sudan on the road of achieving peace and sustainable development.

"In his message, the Secretary General also commended the signatories and the South Sudanese mediation on their perseverance despite the difficulties paused by the COVID-19 Pandemic and called on the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North Abdelaziz Al-Hilu to fully engage in negotiations -- embracing the opportunity presented by the recent signing of the agreement on principles alongside Prime Minister Hamdok in Addis Ababa" JSR Mamabolo said to the media.

"Mr. Guterres also called on the Sudan Liberation Army Abdul Wahid Al-Nur to immediately join the peace process," Mr. Mamabolo added.

JSR Mamabolo reiterated UNAMID's commitment to fulfilling the Secretary General's wish of supporting Sudan's historic journey towards peace.

Read the original article on Unamid.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Unamid

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.