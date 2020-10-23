South Africa: SA Human Rights Commissioner to Speak to Labour Department On Refugee Covid-19 Grants

23 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

At a seminar hosted by the Institute for Healing of Memories at the District Six Homecoming Centre in Cape Town, refugees and asylum seekers shared their frustrations around access to documents and the Covid-19 grant.

At an in-person seminar hosted by the Institute for Healing of Memories on Thursday, about 20 refugees and asylum seekers from Zimbabwe, South Sudan and Malawi spoke of their difficulties in securing Covid-19 grants and their challenges in getting their papers from Home Affairs.

When the government introduced the R350 Covid-19 grant for unemployed people who were not receiving any other grant during lockdown, Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town, an NGO that advocates for migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, took the Department of Social Development to court for excluding refugees and asylum seekers.

Audience member Israel Makolyech, a refugee from South Sudan, said he did not know of anyone who had received the Covid-19 grant.

"There's a slowness across the board when it comes to getting the R350 grants to both South Africans and refugees. Lots of people are battling to make ends meet, but I will speak to the Labour Department to speed this up," Western Cape South African Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

