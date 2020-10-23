South Africa: Gauteng Infrastructure Department Fails to Answer Important Questions On the Billion-Rand ICU Spend

22 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mark Heywood

A R1.2-billion Gauteng government project, which was supposed to be a lifebuoy when the Covid-19 peak hit (it has now passed), was not put out to public tender, instead the companies were chosen from a pre-approved list of providers. While this in itself could possibly be above board, the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development has declined to answer important questions, hiding behind the fact that a Special Investigating Unit probe has kicked off.

Maverick Citizen visits to the construction sites at some hospitals made it clear that promised projects are still far from complete and that they may, as health workers warned, end up being white elephants. This is because their design is specifically geared for intensive care and will need further money to repurpose it for other uses.

The Covid-19 ICU field hospital programme is on the radar of the Special Investigating Unit.

The Presidential Proclamation R.23 of 2020 states: "The Special Investigating Unit are to investigate:

The procurement of, or contracting for, goods, works and services, including the construction, refurbishment, leasing, occupation and use of immovable property, during, or in respect of the national state of disaster,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
New Covid-19 Rapid Tests a Game Changer for Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.