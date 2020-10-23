Kenya: Two Women Who Tried to Sell Two-Week-Old Baby for Sh60,000 Arrested

23 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Detectives in Athi River, Machakos County have arrested two women for trying to sell a two-week-old baby boy for Sh60,000.

Confirming the incident, Mlolongo Division Assistant County Commissioner Dennis Ongaga said one of the suspects, Diana Mwende, was nabbed trying to sell the infant.

It is believed the duo is part of a child-trafficking syndicate operating in Machakos.

The detectives managed to apprehend the two women after the police officers laid a trap following a tip-off from members of the public.

Undercover cops posed as buyers and caught the two women red-handed as they were making attempts to sell the baby.

The suspects arrested on Friday are in police custody at Mlolongo Police Station pending investigations into the incident.

The infant was handed over to a rescue centre in Kitengela.

