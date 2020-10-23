Nigeria: Court Dismisses Odinkalu's Case Against Kaduna Govt, Fines Him N2m

Kaduna — The Federal High Court in Kaduna has dismissed a case of fundamental human rights instituted by former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, against the Kaduna State government.

The court also ordered Odinkalu to pay N500,000 to each of the four respondents including the Director of Public Prosecution, Kaduna State, the Governor of Kaduna State, the Commissioner of Police in the state and the Inspector-General of Police.

Delivering judgment in the suit on Thursday, Justice Peter Malong said Odinkalu's affidavit was incompetent and lacked any foundation.

Daily Trust reports that Odinkalu had instituted the case of breach of his fundamental human rights following a suit filed against him by the Kaduna State government for inciting disturbance, injurious falsehood, public nuisance and furnishing false information.

The Kaduna State government had earlier applied for a court order for the police to investigate the allegations levelled by Odinkalu on national television in February 2019, accusing Governor Nasir el-Rufai of falsehood after he confirmed the killing of 66 Fulani in Kajuru LGA of the state.