Nigeria: Doctors Await Implementation, As Ogun Normalises Wage Disparity

23 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ogun State, says its members now await implementation of the newly approved pay regularisation for doctors working in the employ of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the state chairman of NMA, Dr Oladayo Ogunlaja, had in September threatened to shut down the medical sector in the state following what he called inappropriate remuneration and short-changing of the medical doctors in the employ of the state.

Speaking with journalists at the National Physicians' Week of the NMA in Abeokuta, the state capital, Ogunlaja confirmed the approval of the pay regularisation.

In his address, Governor Dapo Abiodun, said the state would soon commence the second phase of recruitment of doctors and other health works to address the shortage of staff in the state-owned hospitals.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.