Nigeria: Doctors Await Implementation, As Ogun Normalises Wage Disparity

Abeokuta — The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ogun State, says its members now await implementation of the newly approved pay regularisation for doctors working in the employ of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the state chairman of NMA, Dr Oladayo Ogunlaja, had in September threatened to shut down the medical sector in the state following what he called inappropriate remuneration and short-changing of the medical doctors in the employ of the state.

Speaking with journalists at the National Physicians' Week of the NMA in Abeokuta, the state capital, Ogunlaja confirmed the approval of the pay regularisation.

In his address, Governor Dapo Abiodun, said the state would soon commence the second phase of recruitment of doctors and other health works to address the shortage of staff in the state-owned hospitals.