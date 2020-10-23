Tanzania: Grisly Road Accident Claims Six in Rukwa

Sumbawanga — THE death toll of Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) agents who were killed in car crash on Wednesday has reached six people.

Two other people who sustained multiple severe injuries are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Rukwa Regional Referral Hospital here in Sumbawanga Town for treatment.

The accident occurred at Malonje village on the outskirts of Sumbawanga Town, involving a Toyota Noah van carrying nine passengers, among them Chadema agents who were heading to Sandulula village in Kwela constituency for a swearing in exercise.

The Rukwa Regional Referral Hospital Medical Officer in Charge, Dr John Lawi told the 'Daily News' over the phone on Wednesday that at around 11:00 am, the hospital received three dead bodies and five people who sustained severe multiple injuries.

They were rushed to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The death toll, according to Dr Lawi, has now reached six.

He further said that out of the six dead persons, only three have been identified.

He named the deceased who have been identified as James Karim (29), a resident of Mazwi here in the municipality, Lucy Magazine (40) from Edeni, and Lemi Lucas Nyamuva (45), from Bangwe in Sumbawanga municipality.

Dr Lawi further explained that the trio died while receiving treatment at the regional referral health facility. According to Dr Lawi, all five injured persons were admitted at ICU for closer medical observations and treatment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He named the injured patients as Emanuel Mwakalinga (50) from Mlowo Village in Songwe Region and Galus Pesambilli (32) from Bangwe here in the municipality, who are both still in ICU receiving treatment.

He further explained that the bodies of the six people have been preserved in the mortuary at the referral health facility waiting to be collected by relatives for burial arrangements.

Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Justine Masejo told this paper over the phone that the road accident occurred on Wednesday at 8:00 am along a section of Sumbawanga- Mkima road at Malonje village on the outskirts of Sumbawanga Town.

The RPC further explained that preliminary investigations show that the cause of the accident was reckless driving.

He said driver of the badly damaged vehicle with registration numbers T381BZQ, Emanuel Aswile escaped unhurt and has been arrested by law enforcers for interrogation.

"The driver is the only person who escaped unhurt ...we have arrested him and is waiting to be arraigned into court to face the full wrath of the law," he said.