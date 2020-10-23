Nigeria: #EndSARS - Zangon Kataf Youths Present 12-Point Demand to Govt

Hundreds of youths in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Thursday, presented a 12-point demand in solidarity with the #EndSARS protests currently ongoing across the country.

The protests, which began from St. Francis College, terminated at the local government Secretariat in Zonkwa.

Presenting the demands to the council chairman, one of the leaders of the protest, Mr Moses Peter Boman, said the youths were demanding an end to bad governance and accountability from their elected and appointed representatives.

The youths also requested that their elected representatives should rise to their responsibility in defence of their people especially in the face of oppression.

While calling on the management of Kaduna Electric to address the problem of epileptic power supply across the local government, the protesters lamented that most of the people who depended on power for their businesses have been sent out of business because of lack of power.

One of the protesters, Mr Ezekiel James, called on the government to do more in the area of resisting and flushing out bandits, kidnappers and rape that is on the increase.