Tanzania: Ministry Urges Religious Organisations to Preach Peace

THE Ministry of Home Affairs has urged religious leaders and all faith based organizations (FBOs) to sideline themselves from political campaigns and instead focus on preaching peace, unity and tranquility ahead of the October 28 general election.

Such directives came following recent statements issued by some religious leaders and their followers, claiming to be supporters of certain election candidates.

A statement issued to the media in Dodoma by the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr George Simbachawene reminded the FBOs and NGOs to refrain from issuing such statements.

"The ministry is reminding all NGOs and FBOs to avoid issuing political statements aiming to persuade their followers to choose certain candidates or political parties," said Mr Simbachawene.

He noted that some of the religious leaders have been spotted doing the same, something which is contrary to the given law.

He warned the leaders who will fail to adhere to the requirements of the law and that of their constitution, the ministry as custodian of the institutions will not hesitate to take action, including revoking their licenses or not granting registrations