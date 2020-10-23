Tanzania: Mwinyi Urges Zanzibaris to Stand Firm on Peace

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR presidential candidate on CCM ticket, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has beseeched Islanders to stand firm for the country's peace and snub all advocates of violence and hostility.

"We have to defend our country's peace by all costs...let us refuse to be easily provoked," Dr Mwinyi said, imploring all Zanzibaris to turn up in huge numbers to vote on Wednesday. He asked particularly the young generation to vote for CCM candidates, saying: "This is our (youth) turn."

He further acknowledged the major challenges, especially unemployment, which haunts youth, pledging to address them.

"All I need from you is your readiness to work because through the blue and industrial based economy, which we envisage, there would be sufficient jobs for all of you," the presidency seeker told the jubilant youth.

He promised to construct internal roads to connect all Unguja residents through modern and reliable transport services.

"President (Dr Ali Mohamed) Shein has performed wonders in road construction, but there are some works especially the streets, which I will work on if elected," Dr Mwinyi told a campaign rally at Dole suburb in Urban West Region.

Dr Mwinyi also assured Zanzibaris of superb social services-education, water supply and health through increased investment in the sectors.

He vowed to defend the April 26, 1964 Zanzibar Revolution and the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar, which he described as the country's treasures.

"The Union is highly beneficial to us Zanzibaris, anybody disdaining the Union doesn't wish us well," charged the presidential aspirant.

Earlier, introducing the presidential candidate, President Shein warned against any attempt to mock the Zanzibar Revolution, saying: "We, Zanzibaris are duty bound to defend and protect our revolutions; we have no alternative to our revered revolutions."

He touted Dr Mwinyi for the presidency, saying the youthful candidate has all the prerequisites for the best president of modern Zanzibar.

Dr Shein asked all citizens with voting cards to come out and elect CCM candidates for their social and economic development in the next five years, assuring the islanders of their security during voting next Wednesday.

CCM is scheduled to wind up its campaigns in Pemba islands tomorrow ahead of the final conclusion in Unguja on Sunday.

Zanzibar will have prevoting on Tuesday for all officials with special assignments on Wednesday, which is Election Day for all Tanzanians.