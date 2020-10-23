Tanzania: Former Chadema MPs Recount Opposition Constraint

CCM candidates for Member of Parliament (MP) seats for Ndanda and Tandahimba constituencies in Mtwara region have spoken of constraints they were facing while in the opposition camp.

The duo, Cecil Mwambe and Katani Katani who defected to CCM from opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) and Civic United Front (CUF) respectively, said that it was difficult for them to convince the government to undertake development projects in their constituencies due to influence from their former parties.

Therefore, they asked residents of the southern region to vote for CCM candidates in the coming general election, noting that the party has a keen vision of bringing development in their areas.

Mr Mwambe and Katani made the remarks during a campaign rally that was also attended by the CCM member of Central Committee, Kassim Majaliwa, asking Masasi residents not to diverge their votes to opposition parties if they want development in the next five years.

According to Mr Mwambe who is seeking re-election for Ndanda constituency said for the past five years when he was under the opposition camp, his determinations of upgrading the constituency couldn't be achieved because he didn't have enough support from his former party leaders.

"It wasn't easy for me to ask the government to bring crucial social services, including water, health and roads because they were not allowed to contribute to the budget when they were brought in parliament for discussion and approval," he said.

According to him, the people of Ndanda were interested to see development projects being initiated in their constituency, but it wasn't that easy due to constraints he was facing, that is why he decided to defect to the ruling party.

For his part, Mr Katani, who defected from CUF, asked residents of Tandahimba to vote for CCM, saying that his former party doesn't have an election manifesto.

"I was the CUF youth wing (Juvicuf) national chairman, but I defected to the ruling party, so that the rest of Masasi residents can support development of the constituency, I'm asking all of you to support good policies that have been stipulated in the CCM election manifesto," he said.

Adding; "Being in the opposition is a bit challenging, you might be planning to ask for electricity or any other development project in your constituency, but the party leaders would advise against it, this to a large extent delayed development in our areas."

He insisted that Masasi residents should remember to vote for Godfrey Mwambe, the constituency's MP candidate because he is capable of matching the speed of the fifth phase government.

Earlier, the outgoing Masasi MP, Mr Rashid Chuachua said for the past five years, they managed to construct 355 classrooms for primary schools and some 108 others for secondary schools.

According to him, a total of 3.5bn/- was released for free education while the health sector was supported with some 500m/- that was spent on construction of Mbonde health centre.

"Also, the government issued 228m/- for construction of a theater at Mkomaindo hospital. We are proceeding with the construction of a water project whose completion would end water shortage in Masasi district," he explained, He also asked Masasi residents to vote for CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli, MP candidates Cecil Mwambe (Ndanda), Godfrey Mwambe (Masasi), Katani Katani (Tandahimba) and all ward councillors on the ruling party ticket.