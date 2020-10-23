Tanzania: Clerics Appeal for Peace During General Election

23 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa

Bukoba — THE Kagera Regional Interfaith Committee (KRIFC) has appealed for peace on Wednesday as Tanzania holds the general election, urging citizens to refrain from actions that could lead to political violence.

Equally, religious leaders asked returning officers and assistant returning officers to abide by the Elections Act and be fair to all parties.

They appealed to political party candidates and their supporters to avoid actions that lead to the breach of the peace during and after the general election.

Addressing a meeting in Bukoba Municipal Council, Kagera Regional Sheikh Haruna Kichwabuta urged all religious denominations to join hands in preaching and bringing about peace.

"As the nation holds the general election on Wednesday we religious leaders should join hands to preach peace which is paramount. Peace contributes to economic growth and improves people's social lives," he said.

Lutheran Church in Tanzania in North-West Diocese Bishop Abednego Keshomshahara noted that Tanzania was a sanctuary of peace, taking into consideration that refugees from neighbouring countries had been flocking to Tanzania for refuge due to civil and political conflicts in their countries.

"We should remain united by embracing peace and tranquility. Political differences should not divide us because there is life even after the general election," he said.

Bishop Desiderius Rwoma of the Bukoba Catholic Diocese appealed to politicians vying for political posts to avoid inciting their followers and be ready to receive the results calmly.

"Some political candidates have been preaching hatred and inciting their followers to go into streets. We should not allow the nation to plunge into bloodshed," he said.

Tanzania has always been a sanctuary of peace. This is a legacy we got from the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. We must safeguard these values at all costs," he said.

