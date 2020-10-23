Nigeria: Don't Reject Victims of Protests Over Inability to Pay, Ehanire Tells Hospitals

23 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Lagos — The federal government has directed federal government hospitals not to reject victims and casualties of #EndSARS protests across the country over their inability to pay for service.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, gave the directive in a statement issued yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour, Mr Abdulaziz Abdullahi.

He asked all the Chief Executive Officers of all federal tertiary hospitals to ensure that victims are treated immediately they arrive at the hospital.

The statement read: "The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has considered the probability of the need for emergency medical services as a result of civic unrest in some parts of the country and directed that casualties arriving federal tertiary hospitals with evocative injuries should not be rejected on account of inability to pay for service.

"All such persons are to receive treatment without delay. This administration places a priority on the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents and is committed to assuring that lives are not lost needlessly.

"Meanwhile, all persons are reminded to still adhere under all conditions to non-pharmaceutical measures when outdoors, especially the use of face masks and hand sanitizers, as well as social distancing, in order to preserve the gains we have made in stemming community transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

"Federal Ministry of Health reiterates that continuation of routine service delivery is imperative, using a high index of suspicion for COVID-19, to assure staff protection from infection, considering the ease of transmission.

"Chief Executive Officers of all Federal Tertiary Hospitals are to note this directive for immediate compliance please."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.