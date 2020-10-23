Nigeria: Canada Contributes U.S.$3m to Nigeria's UN Covid-19 Basket

Pixabay
covid-19 coronavirus test pandemic outbreak
23 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Canadian Government says it has contributed US$ 3 million to the United Nations COVID-19 Basket Fund for Nigeria's response.

The acting Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Ryan Ward, in a statement, said that the investment will help Nigeria continue its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the funds will facilitate the further mobilization of resources and programming in support of the National COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Pandemic Response Plan, developed by the Presidential Task Force.

"This includes support for the procurement of critical medical supplies, strengthening the capacity of the health system to respond, and addressing the social impact on the most vulnerable," he said.

The COVID-19 Basket Fund is being implemented by the UN system in Nigeria through a Project Management Board comprising representatives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Response, relevant Government agencies, contributing donors and the UN system.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the health and well-being of Nigerians, with women and girls being disproportionately affected.

"Canada's contribution to the COVID-19 Basket Fund reinforces the importance of working together, under the leadership of the Government of Nigeria, to further prevent its spread and address the needs of those most affected," he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.