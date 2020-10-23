Nigeria: #EndSARS - Akwa Ibom Govt Extends Curfew

23 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The curfew in Akwa Ibom State which ought to have ended by 12 noon on Friday has been extended to Saturday, October 24, the state government has said.

"Due to developing situations being monitored by the state government and security agencies and the inevitable need to protect citizens and property, based on overriding the public interest, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel has extended the curfew, which was initially due to expire by noon of 23rd October, 2020 till 7am on Saturday, 24th October, 2020.

"This curfew has statewide effect," the Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, said in a statement, Friday morning.

"Expectedly, there will be a total cessation of movement, except for those on essential duties, who must show a proper identification.

"All law abiding citizens are advised to remain at home, as security agencies have been briefed to strictly enforce this order," the statement added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how hoodlums in Uyo attacked and set the administrative building of the government-owned Akwa IbomBroadcasting Corporation on fire and another building that houses an insurance firm in the city.

There are reports that hoodlums attacked a bank building and also set a tertiary hospital, Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo, ablaze Thursday night.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom State has condemned the attack which it said was "uncalled for and meaningless".

"Certainly, this is not the way to go. It is a classic case of blaming the doctor for the disease of the victim," the NUJ said in a statement by its secretary, Dominic Akpan.

"We urge security agencies to be on top of the situation to prevent further wanton destruction of lives and property and also ensure that perpetrators of these dastardly acts are brought to book in accordance with the laws of our State."

Dozens of people including protesters and police officers have been killed across Nigeria as hoodlums hijacked protests by young Nigerians which began peacefully.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

