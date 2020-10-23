Mauritius: MV Wakashio

26 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A United Nations Recovery Fund (UNRF) to the tune of USD 2.5 million was launched, on Monday 24 August 2020, during a ceremony held at the State House, in Réduit. It will support the Government of Mauritius and local communities to minimise the socio-economic and environmental impact following the oil spill which resulted from the grounding of the bulk carrier MV Wakashio at Pointe d'Esny.

The Recovery Fund was jointly launched by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun and the Regional Director of the International Organisation for Migration for Southern Africa and Acting Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals for Eastern and Southern Africa, Mr Charles Kwenin.

The UNRF, with seed funds of USD 250,000 from the Regional UN Sustainable Development Group for Eastern and Southern Africa, will gather financial resources as well as technical assistance from bilateral and multilateral donors, private sectors, philanthropists and civil society. These resources will be used to respond to the ecological crisis through a coordinated, coherent and holistic approach.

Moreover, it will assist in building local capacities on how to deal with disaster prevention and risk management. It will also aid in backing the livelihoods of the affected communities, amongst other interventions, in order to help the Mauritian Government deal in a timely manner with any similar situation in the future.

