South Africa: Pope Francis - the First Pontiff to Endorse Same-Sex Unions Teaches Us to Embrace Humanity

opinion

In a radio interview about Pope Francis's support for same-sex civil unions, the anchor introduced the conversation by saying he never thought he would hear a pope saying this. This is not a surprising sentiment given the often hard, uncaring and unwelcoming way the Catholic Church has dealt with homosexuality. On the other hand, we should not be astounded as it's not the first time this pope has publicly expressed this sentiment.

Pope Francis voiced his much-publicised support for same-sex civil unions in a documentary film, Francesco, which reviews his seven years as head of the Catholic Church. The production focuses on a number of human rights issues that have been close to Francis's heart, including rights for migrants, an increased role for women in the church and combating climate change.

Jewish filmmaker and interviewer Evgeny Afineevsky asked Pope Francis about the place of LGBT people in his church. Francis said, as he has before, that they should be made to feel welcome.

The pope's comments come halfway through the documentary, which premiered on Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

"Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family," Francis said. "They're children of God and have a...