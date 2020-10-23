South Africa: Pope Francis - the First Pontiff to Endorse Same-Sex Unions Teaches Us to Embrace Humanity

22 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Russell Pollitt

In a radio interview about Pope Francis's support for same-sex civil unions, the anchor introduced the conversation by saying he never thought he would hear a pope saying this. This is not a surprising sentiment given the often hard, uncaring and unwelcoming way the Catholic Church has dealt with homosexuality. On the other hand, we should not be astounded as it's not the first time this pope has publicly expressed this sentiment.

Pope Francis voiced his much-publicised support for same-sex civil unions in a documentary film, Francesco, which reviews his seven years as head of the Catholic Church. The production focuses on a number of human rights issues that have been close to Francis's heart, including rights for migrants, an increased role for women in the church and combating climate change.

Jewish filmmaker and interviewer Evgeny Afineevsky asked Pope Francis about the place of LGBT people in his church. Francis said, as he has before, that they should be made to feel welcome.

The pope's comments come halfway through the documentary, which premiered on Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

"Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family," Francis said. "They're children of God and have a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
New Covid-19 Rapid Tests a Game Changer for Africa
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.