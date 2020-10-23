Botswana Pull Out of Cosafa Women's Under-17 Championship

21 October 2020
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)
press release

Botswana have confirmed their withdrawal from the 2020 COSAFA Women's Under-17 Championship to be hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay from November 5-13, citing an inability to secure the release of players from schools due to final year exams.

It means the competition will be reduced to five teams, and in turn provides a change of format into a single group where all sides play one-another in a round-robin format.

That ensures four matches for the remaining sides, who are hosts South Africa, Comoros, East African guest nation Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

It is likely to be a highly competitive pool with teams earning three points for a win and one for a draw.

The fixtures will be decided on Thursday when the draw is made for the competition, along with the senior COSAFA Women's Championship that will also be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from November 3-14.

The draw is at 10h00 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and will be streamed live on COSAFA.TV.

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) confirmed to COSAFA that they will be unable to assemble a team for the Under-17 tournament, having featured in the inaugural competition in Mauritius last year.

"We regret to inform you that we are unable to proceed with the Under-17 Championship due to the following ... ," BFA revealed.

"1, the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Botswana, mainly in schools. 2, the Under-17 team is made up mainly from school-going players who have already lost school time due to [the] COVID-19 pandemic.

"3, the students are due to write their end of year exams; hence, we are at a time where we cannot risk getting the students out of school for such a long time."

Botswana will still be sending their senior women's side to that competition.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
New Covid-19 Rapid Tests a Game Changer for Africa
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.