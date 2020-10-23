Mauritius: UN Youth Dialogue Focuses On the Vision of Mauritian Youth for the Next 25 Years

press release

A Youth Dialogue held, today, with students from the College Sainte Marie, in Palma, highlighted the key challenges which the young generation considers as crucial and need to be addressed in the next 25 years. The challenges are: climate change and environmental protection, gender inequality, poverty, human rights and digitalisation. The event was organised by the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator's Office for Mauritius in the context of the 75th anniversary of the UN.

The UN Secretary General had in fact initiated the Dialogue in January 2020 to drive conversation in all segments of society - from classrooms to boardrooms, Parliaments to village halls - on people's visions, hopes and fears for the future. The views and ideas that are generated will be presented to world leaders and senior UN officials at a high-profile event during the 75th Session of the General Assembly in September this year.

The event was attended by the Acting Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group (R-UNSDG) for Eastern and Southern Africa, Mr Charles Kwenin, the UN Resident Coordinator for Mauritius, Mrs Christine N Umutoni, the Head of the IOM Office in Mauritius, Mrs Celine Lemmel, and Mrs Sandra Mayotte and Mrs Teenah Jutton, Members of Parliament.

During the dialogue, the students called for more equitable and progressive opportunities and solutions in their societies and for greater youth participation in how policies and strategies are shaped.

For his part, Mr Kwenin lauded the young people for their views and determination. He highlighted that the youth should be recognised as agents of change, entrusted with fulfilling their own potential and ensuring a world fit for future generations.