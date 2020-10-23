Kenya: Samburu Stares at Second Wave of Desert Locust Invasion

23 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Ondieki

Disaster response teams in Samburu have warned of a second wave of locust invasion after seven swarms were spotted in the county yesterday.

The incursion seems to have started earlier than experts had predicted.

In its latest report, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations had predicted that new swarms would land in northern Kenya in mid-November as a result of new breeding in Ethiopia and Somalia.

The arrival of the pests has sparked anxiety over food security in the region yet to recover from the first wave of invasion by the insects late last year.

Experts say the locusts, which were directed to the country by cyclones and a quest for unseasonably wet weather, were first spotted in Wajir and Mandera.

Earlier this year, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the government would contain the invasion by September and declare Kenya locust-free.

Increased rainfall

Experts say increased rainfall in the Horn of Africa, coupled with warmer weather, is creating ideal breeding conditions for locusts.

FAO's October 19 report says more swarms are breeding in Ethiopia, with a new generation of hatching in central Somalia.

Samburu County Special Programmes Chief Officer Daniel Lesaigor told the Nation they were keeping tabs on the swarms' migratory paths to determine whether the pests are part of a new invasion or survivors from the third generation.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.