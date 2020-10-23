South Africa: The State's New Leasing Plan - Land Reform, or Land Grab?

analysis

Included in the state's recently released list of farms for leasing is the 38,000ha Gwatyu block of farms in the former Transkei. But the farms are already occupied by 'emergent' farmers with legal rights. Is this a bureaucratic oversight, or a calculated land grab?

As a land reform practitioner of several decades, my first reaction to the news that the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development was intending to release state-owned land on the basis of long-term leases was one of incredulity.

I am not opposed to leasehold as a matter of principle, but South Africa has a long history of leasing state land, going back to the bad old Bantustan days. The results over time show that leasing agricultural land to emerging black farmers - in the context of South African history and land redistribution - does not work.

My reaction was nevertheless tinged with hope that the land in question is indeed unclaimed and unoccupied and may benefit from investment by lessees. Perhaps one should give it the benefit of the doubt, although doubt weighed heavily on my judgement.

My second reaction upon the release of the official record of properties to be made available by...