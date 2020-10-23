South Africa: The State's New Leasing Plan - Land Reform, or Land Grab?

22 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rosalie Kingwill

Included in the state's recently released list of farms for leasing is the 38,000ha Gwatyu block of farms in the former Transkei. But the farms are already occupied by 'emergent' farmers with legal rights. Is this a bureaucratic oversight, or a calculated land grab?

As a land reform practitioner of several decades, my first reaction to the news that the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development was intending to release state-owned land on the basis of long-term leases was one of incredulity.

I am not opposed to leasehold as a matter of principle, but South Africa has a long history of leasing state land, going back to the bad old Bantustan days. The results over time show that leasing agricultural land to emerging black farmers - in the context of South African history and land redistribution - does not work.

My reaction was nevertheless tinged with hope that the land in question is indeed unclaimed and unoccupied and may benefit from investment by lessees. Perhaps one should give it the benefit of the doubt, although doubt weighed heavily on my judgement.

My second reaction upon the release of the official record of properties to be made available by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.