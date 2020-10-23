Kenya: Police Uproot Over 1,000 Marijuana Plants in Kericho, Arrest One

Authorities have uprooted over one thousand plants of bhang in a farm in Kipkelion, Kericho County.

A 35-year-old man was arrested over the illegal crop on Thursday evening in a raid conducted by security officers.

Police said dry bhang was recovered from the suspect as well as seedlings of the illegal crop.

"Police officers from Kipkelion police station received a tip off from members of the public that there was a person cultivating prohibited crop in Mogoyuet village," a police said.

Following the report, Kamasian assistant county commissioner Veronica Musyoka together with area assistant chief Felix Ruto and officer commanding Kipkelion police station proceeded to the home of the suspect and conducted a search.

Dry bhang leaves were recovered in the house belonging to the suspect and the seedlings were recovered from his pockets.

Samples of the exhibits were taken government chemist for analysis. The suspect was detained at Kipkelion police station.

In the recent past, sale of bhang has been on the rise in Kericho and Bomet counties.

Several suspects have been arrested with rolls of bhang and prosecuted but that has not deterred the dealers.

Students have of late become the major targets of narcotic trade in the region.