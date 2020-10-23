Nigeria: Again, U.S. Urges Govt to Hold to Account Those Responsible for Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Abuja — The United States has again urged the government of Nigeria to abide by its commitment to hold to account under the law those responsible for the use of excessive force on #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Tuesday night.

US Counselor, Mr. Ulrich Brechbühl, stated this Thursday when he met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, as part of a previously scheduled delegation, which included Assistant Secretary Robert Destro and Assistant Secretary Denise Natali.

In a statement issued Thursday by the Department of State Spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, the US expressed concerns about ongoing violence in Nigeria, human rights, religious freedom, and trafficking in persons, and added that the meeting was to hear from senior Nigerian government officials how they were addressing those issues.

The statement read: "The Counselor expressed the U.S. condemnation of the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos.

"He expressed condolences to the victims of these shootings and urged the government of Nigeria to abide by its commitment to hold those responsible accountable under the law.

"The Vice President and the Counselor noted that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are essential human rights and core democratic principles.

"Counselor Brechbühl and Vice President Osinbajo emphasized the importance of U.S. and Nigerian collaboration on common goals of improving security cooperation and strengthening economic partnership to foster mutual prosperity."

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had earlier in a statement on Wednesday condemned the use of excessive force against unarmed protesters and urged government to investigate and hold those responsible to account.